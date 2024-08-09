Louisiana Office of Financial Institutions not civilly liable in Stanford Trust Ponzi scheme

Allen Stanford

BATON ROUGE - A jury found the Louisiana Office of Financial Institutions not civilly liable in the Stanford Trust Ponzi scheme in an 11-1 decision Friday.

The jury did say that the OFI owed a duty to the plaintiffs, but did not engage in reckless conduct.

Allen Stanford and the Stanford Trust Company operated a Ponzi scheme that bilked investors out of nearly a billion dollars; Stanford is serving a life sentence after the Security Exchange Commission caught on to Allen's antics and in 2009, US Marshals raided office buildings in Houston, shuddering offices across the South.

The Stanford Victims' Coalition claimed the OFI warned member banks about Stanford in 2004, but did not warn "innocent, retirement-aged IRA holders."

The lawsuit had been ongoing since 2009.