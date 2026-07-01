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Louisiana native Danielle LaRoach to make appearance at ESSENCE Festival of Culture

2 hours 4 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, July 01 2026 Jul 1, 2026 July 01, 2026 5:54 PM July 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — Rising actress, director and Louisiana native Danielle LaRoach is set to appear at the upcoming ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

LaRoach is known for playing Belinda in the No. 1 BET+ series "Tyler Perry's Zatima," her performance in the Emmy-nominated series "A House Divided," and her role in "Girl in the Closet."

She was born in New Orleans and raised in Baton Rouge, where she performed as a child at the Baton Rouge Little Theater and attended Baton Rouge High. 

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LaRoach has also appeared in "Django Unchained" and "Keys to the City." 

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