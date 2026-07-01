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Louisiana native Danielle LaRoach to make appearance at ESSENCE Festival of Culture
NEW ORLEANS — Rising actress, director and Louisiana native Danielle LaRoach is set to appear at the upcoming ESSENCE Festival of Culture.
LaRoach is known for playing Belinda in the No. 1 BET+ series "Tyler Perry's Zatima," her performance in the Emmy-nominated series "A House Divided," and her role in "Girl in the Closet."
She was born in New Orleans and raised in Baton Rouge, where she performed as a child at the Baton Rouge Little Theater and attended Baton Rouge High.
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LaRoach has also appeared in "Django Unchained" and "Keys to the City."
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