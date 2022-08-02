Louisiana native becomes first 4-star general in US Marine Corps history

A Louisiana-born Marine made history this week when he became the Marine Corps' first-ever Black four-star general.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Lt. Gen. Michael Langley to the position Monday. Langley who was born in Shreveport, has been a Marine for over 35 years.

Congratulations to Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Langley for his historic confirmation. He represents the best of Louisiana and our country, and we could not be more proud of all that he has accomplished and the path he has created for others to follow. #lagov https://t.co/sdezVeeKet — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 2, 2022

According to Stars and Stripes, he was one of six Black generals in the Marines.

Langley has commanded at every level during his time in the service and was deployed in multiple countries including Japan and Afghanistan.