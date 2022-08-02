78°
Louisiana native becomes first 4-star general in US Marine Corps history

2 hours 7 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, August 02 2022 Aug 2, 2022 August 02, 2022 3:52 PM August 02, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

A Louisiana-born Marine made history this week when he became the Marine Corps' first-ever Black four-star general. 

The U.S. Senate confirmed Lt. Gen. Michael Langley to the position Monday. Langley who was born in Shreveport, has been a Marine for over 35 years.

According to Stars and Stripes, he was one of six Black generals in the Marines. 

Langley has commanded at every level during his time in the service and was deployed in multiple countries including Japan and Afghanistan. 

