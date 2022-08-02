Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana native becomes first 4-star general in US Marine Corps history
A Louisiana-born Marine made history this week when he became the Marine Corps' first-ever Black four-star general.
The U.S. Senate confirmed Lt. Gen. Michael Langley to the position Monday. Langley who was born in Shreveport, has been a Marine for over 35 years.
Congratulations to Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Langley for his historic confirmation. He represents the best of Louisiana and our country, and we could not be more proud of all that he has accomplished and the path he has created for others to follow. #lagov https://t.co/sdezVeeKet— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 2, 2022
According to Stars and Stripes, he was one of six Black generals in the Marines.
Langley has commanded at every level during his time in the service and was deployed in multiple countries including Japan and Afghanistan.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baker cancels town-hall meeting; still waiting for communication from state about Jetson...
-
Uncertainty surrounding future of Gotcha bikes in Baton Rouge
-
Neighbor's tree falls through home months after woman first called worried about...
-
Homeowners who lost insurance bracing for impact as hurricane season ramps up
-
New Orleans rapper Mystikal allegedly raped woman at his Prairieville home, jailed...
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West