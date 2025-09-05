93°
Louisiana National Guard mobilizes in state to help ICE
NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana National Guard federally mobilized certain soldiers and airmen to support Immigration and Customs Enforcement at locations in Louisiana, according to a release.
Approximately 95 National Guard personnel will help ICE authorities in the state, conducting administrative, clerical,
and logistical tasks.
This mobilization began Aug. 25. When asked which specific locations they will be stationed at, the National Guard said "We released the information that we're sharing; several locations."
