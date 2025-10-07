Louisiana NAACP calls for resignation of LSP Superintendent after release of Kyren Lacy footage

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana NAACP Chapter is calling for the immediate resignation of Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Robert Hodges after the agency released video on Tuesday of the deadly crash that killed Herman Hall and led to the arrest of Kyren Lacy.

NAACP State President Michael McClanahan said he doesn't believe the video shows the full truth, citing previous cases he said were mishandled by LSP.

"I think about the Ronald Greene matter. The state police was involved in that and they covered that up," McClanahan said. "I think about Eric Bowman, he got beat up and they covered that up."

McClanahan said State Police has broken trust with the public, and he wants an external investigation into the case.

"I do know that they will only show what they want us to know," he said. "Don't let them investigate. Automatically have somebody on standby to come in because we're not going to believe anything that they say."

Lacy's attorney, Matt Ory, released footage of a state trooper involved in the investigation visiting one of the witnesses. Ory said the trooper coerced the witness into blaming Lacy.

McClanahan said Ory's video is proof that the investigation is faulty and the trooper involved needs to be held accountable and put on leave. He said it raises questions about Hodges' leadership.

"Col. Hodges should have said, 'Let's pull you out the field, let me put some trust in the public,'" McClanahan said. "Put you on administrative leave without pay, obviously, because if you fabricate, that means you have some criminal element."

State Police sent a statement to WBRZ saying,

"We are aware of the statement from the NAACP. The Louisiana State Police remains focused on its mission of public safety and service to the residents and visitors of Louisiana."

The NAACP said in a release that it is urging citizens across the state to stand with them in demanding accountability from state leadership. The organization said it is encouraging residents to contact state leaders to voice their concerns.