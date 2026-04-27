Suspect in Louisiana Mall shooting that killed 1 and injured 5 others held without bond

BATON ROUGE — A suspect in the Louisiana mall shooting that killed 17-year-old Martha Odom and injured five others appeared in court on Monday facing several charges in relation to the shooting.

Markel Lee, 17, surrendered to Baton Rouge police on Friday and now faces one count of first-degree murder for the killing of Odom, an Ascension Episcopal School student who was in the mall celebrating “Senior Skip Day”.

Lee was also charged with one count of illegal use of weapons and five counts of attempted first-degree murder for the other people who were injured during the shooting including two of Odom's classmates and 43-year-old Donnie Guillory.

Following his court appearance, Lee was held without bond on the first-degree murder charge, $1,250,000 for the five counts of attempted first-degree murder and $100,000 for illegal use of weapons.

A spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department said on Monday that another individual is wanted for questioning in relation to the shooting.