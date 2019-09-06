96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana mom allegedly sends drugs to jailed son

47 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 September 06, 2019 12:24 PM September 06, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The News-Star
MONROE, La. (AP) - A 75-year-old Louisiana woman is accused of plotting to smuggle a drug used to treat pain and addiction to her jailed son.
  
The News-Star reports that Judy Futch, of Arcadia, is free after being arrested Wednesday on one count each of criminal conspiracy and of distributing a narcotic. A telephone message Friday was not immediately returned.
  
An arrest report says investigators were tipped that Futch was bringing a drug to an inmate job site so inmates could get it into the Ouachita (WASH-uh-tah) correctional center for her son. It says they found suboxone on an inmate Aug. 30.
  
Authorities say Futch admitted giving 37-year-old Joshua Duhon, of Crowley, the drug for her son, 46-year-old Derrek Futch. They say Futch tested positive for suboxone and both men face criminal conspiracy charges.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days