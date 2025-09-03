Louisiana man wins $150,000 from Powerball with just one number off from $1.1 billion jackpot

DERIDDER — A man from DeRidder won $150,000 from his Powerball lottery ticket on Labor Day. He was one number off from the then-$1.1 billion jackpot.

John Stokes matched four of the white ball numbers and the red Powerball number correctly and added the Power Play option, which tripled his winnings.

Stokes bought his ticket from Billie's Wag-A-Bag in DeRidder. The night he purchased the ticket, Stokes said he and his family were about to go to bed when they randomly decided to check the winning numbers.

“We were shocked and feel so blessed,” he said when claiming his prize the next day.

As of Wednesday, the Powerball jackpot is at $1.4 billion and is the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot and sixth-largest jackpot among all U.S. lottery jackpot games.

The Louisiana Lottery encourages all players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchase to protect their claim. Winning tickets for draw-style games must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date, they said.