Louisiana man gets prison time for killing bald eagle, taking its feathers

2 hours 16 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, February 16 2022 Feb 16, 2022 February 16, 2022 3:34 PM February 16, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
A man who admitted to killing a bald eagle and keeping a feather for himself will spend a month in federal prison.

The Department of Justice said Daniel Glenn Smith, 20, of Homer was sentenced to 30 days in prison followed by a year of supervised release for the unlawful possession of a bald eagle feather. 

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries began investigating Smith after he was photographed with the dead animal. Agents later found one of the eagle's feathers inside Smith's truck while executing a search warrant.

Smith was previously on probation for another crime involving wildlife and was ordered not to possess a firearm for one year. 

