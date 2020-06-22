75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana man gets 11+ years for Mississippi heroin delivery

24 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, June 22 2020 Jun 22, 2020 June 22, 2020 6:34 AM June 22, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A 61-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced in Mississippi to more than 11 years in federal prison for heroin dealing.

Peter Oliver Henry of Chalmette was sentenced Monday by District Judge Sul Ozerden to 11 years and 3 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Hattiesburg said.

He was arrested on June 4, 2019, while delivering 4 ounces of heroin to someone in Gulfport, Mississippi, and pleaded guilty in December to drug trafficking, a news release said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days