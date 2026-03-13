Louisiana man arrested in Assumption Parish on felony fugitive warrants originating from Georgia

LABADIEVILLE — A Louisiana man was arrested on felony fugitive warrants originating from Georgia in a racketeering investigation, Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies said Friday.

The sheriff's office said that on Thursday morning, U.S. Marshals requested assistance in arresting 60-year-old Kirk Van Lewis of Labadieville, who was wanted by Columbia County in Georgia following an indictment by a grand jury on multiple felony charges.

Deputies said that while visiting a residence on Dogwood Lane, a person exited the residence and provided fraudulent identification before being identified as Lewis.

Lewis was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on local charges of unlawful production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of fraudulent documents for identification purposes and resisting an officer.

Upon satisfying local charges, Lewis will be transferred to Georgia to face charges of Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organizations Act, lottery ticket fraud, theft by taking and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.