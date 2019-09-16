77°
Louisiana insurance commissioner faces intraparty challenger
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana insurance commissioner's race on the October 12 ballot is a competition between two Republicans.
Jim Donelon has held the job since 2006 and says he's restored integrity to an office that saw three former commissioners serve prison time.
His opponent, Tim Temple, worked in the insurance industry for 20 years and says Donelon has done too little to lower automobile and commercial trucking insurance rates. Temple has put more than $1 million of his own money into the race.
The two squared off Monday at a Baton Rouge forum.
Temple criticized Donelon's management of the department, noting that Louisiana has some of the highest auto insurance rates in the country.
Donelon pointed to rate cuts recently announced by three companies that will lower premiums for 1.5 million customers.
