38°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana inmate sentenced to additional prison time for attacking penitentiary staff
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - A federal inmate in Louisiana has been sentenced to additional time for assaulting a staff member in a prison kitchen.
U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph says 38-year-old Brandon L. Jones was sentenced to seven more years in prison on Friday for assaulting a federal officer at the U.S. Penitentiary in Pollock.
A Justice Department statement says Jones was an inmate there when he attacked the staff member in a kitchen area, slamming her into a table and throwing her to the floor.
The statement says the woman suffered multiple injuries and underwent surgery to repair a ruptured ligament in her thumb.
News outlets report Jones pleaded guilty in August. He is currently serving more than 15 years for drug possession.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Slidell dog accidently drives car across 4 lanes of traffic
-
LSU fans preparing for first home game since October
-
Governor declares state of emergency in wake of cyberattack
-
Free flu shots available Friday at EBR Parish Health Unit
-
Free haircuts, eye exams & more at McKinley High Alumni Center this...