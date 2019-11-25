38°
Louisiana inmate sentenced to additional prison time for attacking penitentiary staff

Monday, November 25 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Federal Bureau of Prisons
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - A federal inmate in Louisiana has been sentenced to additional time for assaulting a staff member in a prison kitchen.
  
U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph says 38-year-old Brandon L. Jones was sentenced to seven more years in prison on Friday for assaulting a federal officer at the U.S. Penitentiary in Pollock.
  
A Justice Department statement says Jones was an inmate there when he attacked the staff member in a kitchen area, slamming her into a table and throwing her to the floor.
  
The statement says the woman suffered multiple injuries and underwent surgery to repair a ruptured ligament in her thumb.
  
News outlets report Jones pleaded guilty in August. He is currently serving more than 15 years for drug possession.
