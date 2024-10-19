Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Seven
Here are the high school football scores from Week 7 for the state of Louisiana:
Acadiana 55, Lafayette 10
Airline 56, Haughton 13
Alexandria 56, Pineville 21
Arcadia 54, Plain Dealing 0
Barbe 35, New Iberia 7
Baton Rouge Catholic 35, Central - B.R. 17
Belle Chasse 44, Patterson 6
Bunkie 64, Buckeye 0
C.E. Byrd 31, Natchitoches Central 21
Calvary Baptist Academy 24, Union Parish 15
Carencro 37, Sam Houston 27
Cecilia 71, Beau Chene 0
Chalmette 27, Northshore 0
Covenant Christian Academy 53, Hanson Memorial 6
DeQuincy 38, Jonesboro-Hodge 20
Destrehan 46, Captain Shreve 42
Discovery 49, Ben Franklin 20
Dunham 51, Northeast 6
Dutchtown 27, Denham Springs 13
East Jefferson 35, West Jefferson 0
Erath 43, Berwick 7
Eunice 24, LaGrange 20
Evangel Christian Academy 33, Benton 32
Ferriday 50, Madison 12
Franklin 26, West St. Mary 0
Franklin Parish 48, Peabody 0
Grand Lake 44, Basile 12
Hahnville 35, Central Lafourche 0, 4OT
Hamilton Christian Academy 46, Elton 22
Haynesville 52, Cedar Creek 8
Holy Cross 25, Easton 21
Holy Savior Menard 8, Avoyelles 0
Iowa 47, Washington-Marion 12
Istrouma 31, Broadmoor 0
Jeanerette 26, St. Martinville 13
Jena 60, Vidalia 0
Jennings 55, South Beauregard 0
John Curtis Christian 17, Brother Martin 14
Kaplan 40, Southern Lab 20
Karr 21, Jesuit 9
Kentwood 56, Independence 6
Kinder 42, Oakdale 13
Lafayette Renaissance 40, Welsh 38
Lake Arthur 24, Richwood 20
Lake Charles College Prep 46, St. Louis 6
Lakeshore 42, Pearl River 21
Leesville 62, DeRidder 35
Legacy School of Sport Sciences, Texas 34, St. Charles Catholic 28, 4OT
Live Oak 39, Prairieville 3
Logansport 63, Lakeview 0
Loranger 50, Hannan 49
Loreauville 51, Houma Christian 3
Loyola Prep 55, Woodlawn (SH) 16
Lutcher 27, E.D. White 20
Mangham 26, Oak Grove 20
Mansfield 34, Rosepine 8
Marksville 34, Caldwell Parish 26
Minden 41, B.T. Washington 16
Montgomery 20, St. Mary's 14
NDHS 42, Lafayette Christian Academy 28
Neville 26, Ruston 21
New Iberia Catholic 62, Delcambre 6
Oberlin 28, Merryville 20
Ouachita Christian 47, Beekman 0
Parkview Baptist 53, Collegiate Baton Rouge 0
Prairie View 55, Hillcrest Christian, Miss. 12
Red River 30, Lakeside 6
Riverfield 29, Canton Academy, Miss. 6
Riverside Academy 41, West St. John 6
Saint Paul's 42, Ponchatoula 7
Shaw 59, Walker 14
Shreveport Northwood 48, Bossier 6
Silliman 48, Columbia Academy, Miss. 21
South Lafourche 33, Assumption 21
South Plaquemines 43, M.L. King Charter 8
South Terrebonne 56, Morgan City 6
Southside 41, Sulphur 0
St. Amant 17, East Ascension 12
St. Edmund Catholic 58, Sacred Heart 7
St. Frederick Catholic 58, Delhi 14
St. Martin's 52, Crescent City 0
St. Thomas More def. Comeaux, forfeit
Sterlington 49, North Webster 0
Terrebonne 42, East St. John 8
Teurlings Catholic def. North Vermilion, forfeit
University (Lab) 55, Glen Oaks 6
Vermilion Catholic 49, Ascension Episcopal 27
Ville Platte 24, Mamou 14
Vinton 43, Pickering 14
West Feliciana 35, Brusly 28
West Monroe 15, Ouachita Parish 13
West Ouachita 48, Tioga 26
Winnfield 48, Many 0
Woodlawn (BR) 33, Scotlandville 15
Wossman 41, Grant 0
Zachary 42, Liberty Magnet 8
