Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Seven

Here are the high school football scores from Week 7 for the state of Louisiana:

Acadiana 55, Lafayette 10

Airline 56, Haughton 13

Alexandria 56, Pineville 21

Arcadia 54, Plain Dealing 0

Barbe 35, New Iberia 7

Baton Rouge Catholic 35, Central - B.R. 17

Belle Chasse 44, Patterson 6

Bunkie 64, Buckeye 0

C.E. Byrd 31, Natchitoches Central 21

Calvary Baptist Academy 24, Union Parish 15

Carencro 37, Sam Houston 27

Cecilia 71, Beau Chene 0

Chalmette 27, Northshore 0

Covenant Christian Academy 53, Hanson Memorial 6

DeQuincy 38, Jonesboro-Hodge 20

Destrehan 46, Captain Shreve 42

Discovery 49, Ben Franklin 20

Dunham 51, Northeast 6

Dutchtown 27, Denham Springs 13

East Jefferson 35, West Jefferson 0

Erath 43, Berwick 7

Eunice 24, LaGrange 20

Evangel Christian Academy 33, Benton 32

Ferriday 50, Madison 12

Franklin 26, West St. Mary 0

Franklin Parish 48, Peabody 0

Grand Lake 44, Basile 12

Hahnville 35, Central Lafourche 0, 4OT

Hamilton Christian Academy 46, Elton 22

Haynesville 52, Cedar Creek 8

Holy Cross 25, Easton 21

Holy Savior Menard 8, Avoyelles 0

Iowa 47, Washington-Marion 12

Istrouma 31, Broadmoor 0

Jeanerette 26, St. Martinville 13

Jena 60, Vidalia 0

Jennings 55, South Beauregard 0

John Curtis Christian 17, Brother Martin 14

Kaplan 40, Southern Lab 20

Karr 21, Jesuit 9

Kentwood 56, Independence 6

Kinder 42, Oakdale 13

Lafayette Renaissance 40, Welsh 38

Lake Arthur 24, Richwood 20

Lake Charles College Prep 46, St. Louis 6

Lakeshore 42, Pearl River 21

Leesville 62, DeRidder 35

Legacy School of Sport Sciences, Texas 34, St. Charles Catholic 28, 4OT

Live Oak 39, Prairieville 3

Logansport 63, Lakeview 0

Loranger 50, Hannan 49

Loreauville 51, Houma Christian 3

Loyola Prep 55, Woodlawn (SH) 16

Lutcher 27, E.D. White 20

Mangham 26, Oak Grove 20

Mansfield 34, Rosepine 8

Marksville 34, Caldwell Parish 26

Minden 41, B.T. Washington 16

Montgomery 20, St. Mary's 14

NDHS 42, Lafayette Christian Academy 28

Neville 26, Ruston 21

New Iberia Catholic 62, Delcambre 6

Oberlin 28, Merryville 20

Ouachita Christian 47, Beekman 0

Parkview Baptist 53, Collegiate Baton Rouge 0

Prairie View 55, Hillcrest Christian, Miss. 12

Red River 30, Lakeside 6

Riverfield 29, Canton Academy, Miss. 6

Riverside Academy 41, West St. John 6

Saint Paul's 42, Ponchatoula 7

Shaw 59, Walker 14

Shreveport Northwood 48, Bossier 6

Silliman 48, Columbia Academy, Miss. 21

South Lafourche 33, Assumption 21

South Plaquemines 43, M.L. King Charter 8

South Terrebonne 56, Morgan City 6

Southside 41, Sulphur 0

St. Amant 17, East Ascension 12

St. Edmund Catholic 58, Sacred Heart 7

St. Frederick Catholic 58, Delhi 14

St. Martin's 52, Crescent City 0

St. Thomas More def. Comeaux, forfeit

Sterlington 49, North Webster 0

Terrebonne 42, East St. John 8

Teurlings Catholic def. North Vermilion, forfeit

University (Lab) 55, Glen Oaks 6

Vermilion Catholic 49, Ascension Episcopal 27

Ville Platte 24, Mamou 14

Vinton 43, Pickering 14

West Feliciana 35, Brusly 28

West Monroe 15, Ouachita Parish 13

West Ouachita 48, Tioga 26

Winnfield 48, Many 0

Woodlawn (BR) 33, Scotlandville 15

Wossman 41, Grant 0

Zachary 42, Liberty Magnet 8