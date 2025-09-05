Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week One

80°
Friday, September 05 2025
High school football scores from Week 1 for the state of Louisiana:

Airline 56, Barbe 27

Alexandria 54, West Feliciana 7

Ascension Episcopal 41, Kaplan 7

B.T. Washington 56, Lakeview 0

Baton Rouge Catholic 32, Destrehan 23

Beekman 50, Delhi 24

Belle Chasse 61, McMain 0

Ben Franklin 14, Crescent City 6

Ben's Ford Christian School 38, Sylva-Bay Aca., Miss. 24

Bossier 63, North Caddo 25

Brusly 42, Port Allen 6

Bunkie 42, St. Mary's 0

Calvary Baptist Academy 30, Oak Grove 7

Cedar Creek 19, Delhi Charter 14

Central - B.R. 20, De La Salle 13

Chalmette 35, Ehret 0

Country Day 28, Haynes Academy 21

DeRidder 42, South Beauregard 13

Denham Springs 34, Hammond 15

Donaldsonville 34, Assumption 13

Dunham 49, Parkview Baptist 14

Eunice 16, Northwest 14

Franklin Parish 52, West Jefferson 0

Franklinton 36, Amite 12

Frederick Douglass 32, Cohen 28

Glenbrook 64, Magnolia Excellence 6

Hahnville 43, Booker T. Washington 6

Haynesville 38, North Webster 0

Iowa 35, Jennings 6

Istrouma 58, Collegiate Baton Rouge 0

Jeanerette 44, Patterson 20

Jena 64, Mangham 48

John Curtis Christian 54, Cathedral, Calif. 26

Karr 35, Shaw 0

Kennedy 19, Scotlandville 0

Lafayette 52, Franklin 8

Lake Arthur 35, Basile 0

Lakeshore 45, Fontainebleau 7

Lakeside 30, Arcadia 14

Livonia 25, East Jefferson 7

Loyola Prep 55, St. Frederick Catholic 21

Mandeville 38, Salmen 25

Mansfield 46, Minden 38

Many 35, Logansport 19

Marksville 41, Avoyelles 14

McKinley 20, Capitol 18

NDHS 35, Southside 28

New Iberia Catholic 20, Vermilion Catholic 0

North DeSoto 46, Union Parish 3

Ouachita Christian 60, Caldwell Parish 14

Parkway 43, Carroll 13

Peabody 33, LaGrange 10

Pearl River 34, St. Martin's 16

Pearl River Central, Miss. 34, Pope John Paul 16

Picayune, Miss. 27, Northshore 13

Pickering 56, Gueydan 14

Pineville 44, New Iberia 26

Pointe Coupee Catholic 26, Red River 24

Rayville 14, General Trass (Lake Providence) 12

Richwood 20, West Ouachita 15

Riverdale 50, Patrick Taylor 21

Ruston 49, Acadiana 7

Saint Paul's 48, Live Oak 13

Sam Houston 44, Leesville 35

Shreveport Northwood 49, Benton 16

Slidell 30, Lutcher 22

South Terrebonne 17, Comeaux 0

St. James 49, East St. John 12

St. John 36, Hanson Memorial 19

St. Martinville 34, Cecilia 29

St. Michael 41, Baton Rouge Episcopal 21

Sulphur 13, St. Louis 10

Terrebonne 24, Riverside Academy 13

Thibodaux 21, South Lafourche 14

Vandebilt Catholic 55, Central Lafourche 12

Vinton 36, Oberlin 6

Westminster Christian 62, Pine Prairie 0

Willow School 48, Ascension Christian School 8

Winnfield 26, Jonesboro-Hodge 8

Zachary 52, Plaquemine 28

