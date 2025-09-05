Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week One
High school football scores from Week 1 for the state of Louisiana:
Airline 56, Barbe 27
Alexandria 54, West Feliciana 7
Ascension Episcopal 41, Kaplan 7
B.T. Washington 56, Lakeview 0
Baton Rouge Catholic 32, Destrehan 23
Beekman 50, Delhi 24
Belle Chasse 61, McMain 0
Ben Franklin 14, Crescent City 6
Ben's Ford Christian School 38, Sylva-Bay Aca., Miss. 24
Bossier 63, North Caddo 25
Brusly 42, Port Allen 6
Bunkie 42, St. Mary's 0
Calvary Baptist Academy 30, Oak Grove 7
Cedar Creek 19, Delhi Charter 14
Central - B.R. 20, De La Salle 13
Chalmette 35, Ehret 0
Country Day 28, Haynes Academy 21
DeRidder 42, South Beauregard 13
Denham Springs 34, Hammond 15
Donaldsonville 34, Assumption 13
Dunham 49, Parkview Baptist 14
Eunice 16, Northwest 14
Franklin Parish 52, West Jefferson 0
Franklinton 36, Amite 12
Frederick Douglass 32, Cohen 28
Glenbrook 64, Magnolia Excellence 6
Hahnville 43, Booker T. Washington 6
Haynesville 38, North Webster 0
Iowa 35, Jennings 6
Istrouma 58, Collegiate Baton Rouge 0
Jeanerette 44, Patterson 20
Jena 64, Mangham 48
John Curtis Christian 54, Cathedral, Calif. 26
Karr 35, Shaw 0
Kennedy 19, Scotlandville 0
Lafayette 52, Franklin 8
Lake Arthur 35, Basile 0
Lakeshore 45, Fontainebleau 7
Lakeside 30, Arcadia 14
Livonia 25, East Jefferson 7
Loyola Prep 55, St. Frederick Catholic 21
Mandeville 38, Salmen 25
Mansfield 46, Minden 38
Many 35, Logansport 19
Marksville 41, Avoyelles 14
McKinley 20, Capitol 18
NDHS 35, Southside 28
New Iberia Catholic 20, Vermilion Catholic 0
North DeSoto 46, Union Parish 3
Ouachita Christian 60, Caldwell Parish 14
Parkway 43, Carroll 13
Peabody 33, LaGrange 10
Pearl River 34, St. Martin's 16
Pearl River Central, Miss. 34, Pope John Paul 16
Picayune, Miss. 27, Northshore 13
Pickering 56, Gueydan 14
Pineville 44, New Iberia 26
Pointe Coupee Catholic 26, Red River 24
Rayville 14, General Trass (Lake Providence) 12
Richwood 20, West Ouachita 15
Riverdale 50, Patrick Taylor 21
Ruston 49, Acadiana 7
Saint Paul's 48, Live Oak 13
Sam Houston 44, Leesville 35
Shreveport Northwood 49, Benton 16
Slidell 30, Lutcher 22
South Terrebonne 17, Comeaux 0
St. James 49, East St. John 12
St. John 36, Hanson Memorial 19
St. Martinville 34, Cecilia 29
St. Michael 41, Baton Rouge Episcopal 21
Sulphur 13, St. Louis 10
Terrebonne 24, Riverside Academy 13
Thibodaux 21, South Lafourche 14
Vandebilt Catholic 55, Central Lafourche 12
Vinton 36, Oberlin 6
Westminster Christian 62, Pine Prairie 0
Willow School 48, Ascension Christian School 8
Winnfield 26, Jonesboro-Hodge 8
Zachary 52, Plaquemine 28
