Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Four
Here are the high school football scores from Week 4 for the state of Louisiana:
Airline 47, Evangel Christian Academy 42
Alexandria 43, Opelousas 40
Amite 29, St. Helena 26
Ascension Episcopal 42, Rosepine 8
Avoyelles 46, Buckeye 0
Barbe 21, Carencro 13
Bastrop 28, St. Frederick Catholic 27
Baton Rouge Catholic 31, West Monroe 14
Belle Chasse 17, Bonnabel 6
Bowling Green 27, Columbia Academy, Miss. 14
C.E. Byrd 35, Ehret 14
Calvary Baptist Academy 56, D'Arbonne Woods 7
Captain Shreve 53, Benton 35
Central - B.R. 27, Cecilia 0
Chalmette 36, Booker T. Washington 6
Claiborne 46, Union Christian Academy 0
Covenant Christian Academy 45, Hannan 3
Covington 28, Northshore 0
De La Salle 10, St. Charles Catholic 0
DeQuincy 56, Lakeview 0
Delcambre 43, Vinton 42, OT
Denham Springs 20, East Ascension 17
Destrehan 39, East St. John 16
Donaldsonville 48, East Iberville 8
Dutchtown 49, Prairieville 0
E.D. White 60, Ellender 0
Evadale, Texas 34, Acadiana Christian 6
Franklinton 61, Fontainebleau 13
Glenbrook 36, Cedar Creek 16
H.L. Bourgeois 42, Patterson 0
Hahnville 51, Terrebonne 32
Haynesville 51, Plain Dealing 0
Holy Savior Menard 15, Abbeville 14
Homer 32, North Webster 22
Huntington 56, Haughton 27
Iota 48, Pine Prairie 7
Iowa 41, Wossman 18
Jeanerette 16, Loreauville 15
Jena 46, Winnfield 0
Jennings 35, Northwest 14
Jesuit 17, Brother Martin 5
Kaplan 37, Breaux Bridge 0
Karr 45, Holy Cross 20
Kentwood 35, Loranger 34
Kinder 22, Eunice 16
LaSalle 50, Block 30
Lafayette Renaissance 42, Landry/Walker 32
Lake Charles College Prep 55, Mansfield 34
Lakeshore 43, Northlake Christian 16
Leesville 41, Pineville 13
Loyola Prep 50, Southwood 0
Lutcher 48, Assumption 0
Mandeville 56, Slidell 14
Mangham 47, Beekman 6
Minden 28, Woodlawn (SH) 6
Neville 30, St. Thomas More 7
Newman 44, Willow School 0
North Caddo 46, Magnolia Excellence 6
North DeSoto 38, Shreveport Northwood 21
North Iberville 50, Centerville 7
Northside 33, North Vermilion 31
Oak Grove 49, Rayville 0
Oberlin 56, East Beauregard 28
Parkway 40, Natchitoches Central 12
Pine 28, Pearl River 20
Plaquemine 41, Brusly 18
Pope John Paul 42, Ben Franklin 7
Port Allen 63, Helix Mentorship Academy 0
RHS 34, Comeaux 20
River Oaks 52, Riverdale Academy 0
Riverfield 28, Greenville Christian, Miss. 26
Riverside Academy 67, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
Rummel 14, John Curtis Christian 7
Saint Paul's 25, Kennedy 22
Sam Houston 46, Sulphur 7
Shaw 31, Lafayette Christian Academy 8
Silliman 41, Adams County Christian School, Miss. 35
South Lafourche 29, South Terrebonne 22
Southern Lab 56, Delhi 6
Southside 28, Lafayette 0
St. Amant 39, Scotlandville 38
St. Edmund Catholic 47, North Central 8
St. James 35, Ponchatoula 13
St. Michael 30, Belaire 19
Teurlings Catholic 42, Westgate 20
Tioga 59, Richwood 22
Union Parish 28, Green Oaks 0
Vermilion Catholic 41, Erath 34
Walker 36, Live Oak 18
West Ouachita 29, Sterlington 28
West St. John 60, Houma Christian 0
Westlake 42, DeRidder 28
White Castle 48, Red River 30
Woodlawn (BR) 57, West Feliciana 37
