Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Four

Here are the high school football scores from Week 4 for the state of Louisiana:

Airline 47, Evangel Christian Academy 42

Alexandria 43, Opelousas 40

Amite 29, St. Helena 26

Ascension Episcopal 42, Rosepine 8

Avoyelles 46, Buckeye 0

Barbe 21, Carencro 13

Bastrop 28, St. Frederick Catholic 27

Baton Rouge Catholic 31, West Monroe 14

Belle Chasse 17, Bonnabel 6

Bowling Green 27, Columbia Academy, Miss. 14

C.E. Byrd 35, Ehret 14

Calvary Baptist Academy 56, D'Arbonne Woods 7

Captain Shreve 53, Benton 35

Central - B.R. 27, Cecilia 0

Chalmette 36, Booker T. Washington 6

Claiborne 46, Union Christian Academy 0

Covenant Christian Academy 45, Hannan 3

Covington 28, Northshore 0

De La Salle 10, St. Charles Catholic 0

DeQuincy 56, Lakeview 0

Delcambre 43, Vinton 42, OT

Denham Springs 20, East Ascension 17

Destrehan 39, East St. John 16

Donaldsonville 48, East Iberville 8

Dutchtown 49, Prairieville 0

E.D. White 60, Ellender 0

Evadale, Texas 34, Acadiana Christian 6

Franklinton 61, Fontainebleau 13

Glenbrook 36, Cedar Creek 16

H.L. Bourgeois 42, Patterson 0

Hahnville 51, Terrebonne 32

Haynesville 51, Plain Dealing 0

Holy Savior Menard 15, Abbeville 14

Homer 32, North Webster 22

Huntington 56, Haughton 27

Iota 48, Pine Prairie 7

Iowa 41, Wossman 18

Jeanerette 16, Loreauville 15

Jena 46, Winnfield 0

Jennings 35, Northwest 14

Jesuit 17, Brother Martin 5

Kaplan 37, Breaux Bridge 0

Karr 45, Holy Cross 20

Kentwood 35, Loranger 34

Kinder 22, Eunice 16

LaSalle 50, Block 30

Lafayette Renaissance 42, Landry/Walker 32

Lake Charles College Prep 55, Mansfield 34

Lakeshore 43, Northlake Christian 16

Leesville 41, Pineville 13

Loyola Prep 50, Southwood 0

Lutcher 48, Assumption 0

Mandeville 56, Slidell 14

Mangham 47, Beekman 6

Minden 28, Woodlawn (SH) 6

Neville 30, St. Thomas More 7

Newman 44, Willow School 0

North Caddo 46, Magnolia Excellence 6

North DeSoto 38, Shreveport Northwood 21

North Iberville 50, Centerville 7

Northside 33, North Vermilion 31

Oak Grove 49, Rayville 0

Oberlin 56, East Beauregard 28

Parkway 40, Natchitoches Central 12

Pine 28, Pearl River 20

Plaquemine 41, Brusly 18

Pope John Paul 42, Ben Franklin 7

Port Allen 63, Helix Mentorship Academy 0

RHS 34, Comeaux 20

River Oaks 52, Riverdale Academy 0

Riverfield 28, Greenville Christian, Miss. 26

Riverside Academy 67, St. Thomas Aquinas 0

Rummel 14, John Curtis Christian 7

Saint Paul's 25, Kennedy 22

Sam Houston 46, Sulphur 7

Shaw 31, Lafayette Christian Academy 8

Silliman 41, Adams County Christian School, Miss. 35

South Lafourche 29, South Terrebonne 22

Southern Lab 56, Delhi 6

Southside 28, Lafayette 0

St. Amant 39, Scotlandville 38

St. Edmund Catholic 47, North Central 8

St. James 35, Ponchatoula 13

St. Michael 30, Belaire 19

Teurlings Catholic 42, Westgate 20

Tioga 59, Richwood 22

Union Parish 28, Green Oaks 0

Vermilion Catholic 41, Erath 34

Walker 36, Live Oak 18

West Ouachita 29, Sterlington 28

West St. John 60, Houma Christian 0

Westlake 42, DeRidder 28

White Castle 48, Red River 30

Woodlawn (BR) 57, West Feliciana 37