Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Four
High school football scores from Week 4 for the state of Louisiana:
Acadiana Renaissance Charter 52, Morris Jeff 0
Adams County Christian School, Miss. 14, Riverfield Academy 6
Alexandria 59, Opelousas 6
Amite 16, St. Helena 14
Ascension Episcopal 28, Rosepine 6
Avoyelles 46, Buckeye 14
B.T. Washington 42, Bossier 41
Basile 55, Highland Baptist 14
Beau Chene 58, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 14
Belle Chasse 34, Bonnabel 6
Broadmoor 48, McKinley 12
Brother Martin 31, Jesuit 29
C.E. Byrd 33, Ehret 0
Calvary Baptist Academy 37, D'Arbonne Woods 15
Carencro 63, Barbe 42
Carroll 45, General Trass (Lake Providence) 18
Cedar Creek 31, Glenbrook 8
Central - B.R. 39, Cecilia 21
Chalmette 47, Booker T. Washington 0
Comeaux 41, RHS 38
Country Day 49, Frederick Douglass 36
Covenant Christian Academy 27, Hannan 19
DeQuincy 39, Lakeview 8
DeRidder 24, Westlake 20
Destrehan 50, East St. John 6
Donaldsonville 36, East Iberville 0
Dutchtown 42, Prairieville 7
E.D. White 56, Ellender 0
East Ascension 26, Denham Springs 20
East Beauregard 36, Oberlin 25
East Feliciana 22, Baton Rouge Episcopal 20
Erath 24, Vermilion Catholic 14
Evadale, Texas 43, Acadiana Christian 6
Evangel Christian Academy 51, Airline 49
Ferriday 50, Delhi Charter 6
H.L. Bourgeois 47, Patterson 40
Hamilton Christian Academy 48, St. John 13
Hanson Memorial 26, Berwick 13
Haynes Academy 35, Springfield 14
Haynesville 70, Plain Dealing 0
Holy Savior Menard 15, Abbeville 6
Huntington 42, Haughton 28
Iota 62, Pine Prairie 0
Iowa 35, Wossman 20
Istrouma 54, Tara 0
Jena 52, Winnfield 22
Jennings 25, Northwest 7
John Curtis Christian 21, Rummel 19
Kaplan 35, Breaux Bridge 0
Kentwood 22, Loranger 21
Kinder 22, Eunice 20
Lafayette Renaissance 40, Landry/Walker 13
Lake Arthur 26, Oakdale 0
Lake Charles College Prep 44, Mansfield 22
Lakeshore 28, Northlake Christian 8
Lakeside 42, Lena Northwood 6
Leake Academy, Miss. 42, Bowling Green 3
Live Oak 38, Walker 31
Livingston Collegiate Academy 23, Carver 20
Logansport 14, Delta Charter 8
Lutcher 51, Assumption 8
Marksville 40, Port Barre 7
Merryville 30, Pickering 28
Minden 51, Woodlawn (SH) 6
NDHS 35, New Iberia Catholic 34, OT
Newman 40, Willow School 8
North DeSoto 52, Shreveport Northwood 26
North Webster 31, Homer 0
Northshore 17, Covington 10
Ouachita Christian 52, Madison 0
Ouachita Parish 51, Port Gibson, Miss. 6
Parkview Baptist 42, St. Martinville 14
Parkway 69, Natchitoches Central 40
Patrick Taylor 34, Discovery 26
Pine 28, Pearl River 0
Pineville 28, Leesville 21
Plaquemine 20, Brusly 12
Pope John Paul 56, Ben Franklin 7
Red River 40, White Castle 0
River Oaks 52, Sylva-Bay Aca., Miss. 28
Riverside Academy 41, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
Saint Paul's 28, Kennedy 21
Sam Houston 34, Sulphur 14
Shaw 31, Lafayette Christian Academy 13
Slaughter 56, Capitol 0
Slidell 28, Mandeville 14
South Lafourche 44, South Terrebonne 14
South Plaquemines 36, East Jefferson 0
St. Amant 28, Scotlandville 14
St. Charles Catholic 28, De La Salle 6
St. Edmund Catholic 56, North Central 6
St. James 54, Ponchatoula 0
St. Louis 46, Washington-Marion 26
St. Martin's 40, McMain 22
St. Mary's 32, Many 28
St. Michael 35, Belaire 7
St. Thomas More 27, Neville 23
Sterlington 49, West Ouachita 8
Terrebonne 52, Hahnville 38
Teurlings Catholic 28, Westgate 15
Thibodaux 46, Central Lafourche 6
Union Parish 30, Green Oaks 8
University 64, Collegiate Baton Rouge 0
Vandebilt Catholic 50, Morgan City 20
Varnado 26, Thrive 0
Ville Platte 13, Crowley 12
West Monroe 27, Baton Rouge Catholic 24
Westminster Christian 41, Pointe Coupee Catholic 28
