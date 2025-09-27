Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Four

High school football scores from Week 4 for the state of Louisiana:

Acadiana Renaissance Charter 52, Morris Jeff 0

Adams County Christian School, Miss. 14, Riverfield Academy 6

Alexandria 59, Opelousas 6

Amite 16, St. Helena 14

Ascension Episcopal 28, Rosepine 6

Avoyelles 46, Buckeye 14

B.T. Washington 42, Bossier 41

Basile 55, Highland Baptist 14

Beau Chene 58, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 14

Belle Chasse 34, Bonnabel 6

Broadmoor 48, McKinley 12

Brother Martin 31, Jesuit 29

C.E. Byrd 33, Ehret 0

Calvary Baptist Academy 37, D'Arbonne Woods 15

Carencro 63, Barbe 42

Carroll 45, General Trass (Lake Providence) 18

Cedar Creek 31, Glenbrook 8

Central - B.R. 39, Cecilia 21

Chalmette 47, Booker T. Washington 0

Comeaux 41, RHS 38

Country Day 49, Frederick Douglass 36

Covenant Christian Academy 27, Hannan 19

DeQuincy 39, Lakeview 8

DeRidder 24, Westlake 20

Destrehan 50, East St. John 6

Donaldsonville 36, East Iberville 0

Dutchtown 42, Prairieville 7

E.D. White 56, Ellender 0

East Ascension 26, Denham Springs 20

East Beauregard 36, Oberlin 25

East Feliciana 22, Baton Rouge Episcopal 20

Erath 24, Vermilion Catholic 14

Evadale, Texas 43, Acadiana Christian 6

Evangel Christian Academy 51, Airline 49

Ferriday 50, Delhi Charter 6

H.L. Bourgeois 47, Patterson 40

Hamilton Christian Academy 48, St. John 13

Hanson Memorial 26, Berwick 13

Haynes Academy 35, Springfield 14

Haynesville 70, Plain Dealing 0

Holy Savior Menard 15, Abbeville 6

Huntington 42, Haughton 28

Iota 62, Pine Prairie 0

Iowa 35, Wossman 20

Istrouma 54, Tara 0

Jena 52, Winnfield 22

Jennings 25, Northwest 7

John Curtis Christian 21, Rummel 19

Kaplan 35, Breaux Bridge 0

Kentwood 22, Loranger 21

Kinder 22, Eunice 20

Lafayette Renaissance 40, Landry/Walker 13

Lake Arthur 26, Oakdale 0

Lake Charles College Prep 44, Mansfield 22

Lakeshore 28, Northlake Christian 8

Lakeside 42, Lena Northwood 6

Leake Academy, Miss. 42, Bowling Green 3

Live Oak 38, Walker 31

Livingston Collegiate Academy 23, Carver 20

Logansport 14, Delta Charter 8

Lutcher 51, Assumption 8

Marksville 40, Port Barre 7

Merryville 30, Pickering 28

Minden 51, Woodlawn (SH) 6

NDHS 35, New Iberia Catholic 34, OT

Newman 40, Willow School 8

North DeSoto 52, Shreveport Northwood 26

North Webster 31, Homer 0

Northshore 17, Covington 10

Ouachita Christian 52, Madison 0

Ouachita Parish 51, Port Gibson, Miss. 6

Parkview Baptist 42, St. Martinville 14

Parkway 69, Natchitoches Central 40

Patrick Taylor 34, Discovery 26

Pine 28, Pearl River 0

Pineville 28, Leesville 21

Plaquemine 20, Brusly 12

Pope John Paul 56, Ben Franklin 7

Red River 40, White Castle 0

River Oaks 52, Sylva-Bay Aca., Miss. 28

Riverside Academy 41, St. Thomas Aquinas 0

Saint Paul's 28, Kennedy 21

Sam Houston 34, Sulphur 14

Shaw 31, Lafayette Christian Academy 13

Slaughter 56, Capitol 0

Slidell 28, Mandeville 14

South Lafourche 44, South Terrebonne 14

South Plaquemines 36, East Jefferson 0

St. Amant 28, Scotlandville 14

St. Charles Catholic 28, De La Salle 6

St. Edmund Catholic 56, North Central 6

St. James 54, Ponchatoula 0

St. Louis 46, Washington-Marion 26

St. Martin's 40, McMain 22

St. Mary's 32, Many 28

St. Michael 35, Belaire 7

St. Thomas More 27, Neville 23

Sterlington 49, West Ouachita 8

Terrebonne 52, Hahnville 38

Teurlings Catholic 28, Westgate 15

Thibodaux 46, Central Lafourche 6

Union Parish 30, Green Oaks 8

University 64, Collegiate Baton Rouge 0

Vandebilt Catholic 50, Morgan City 20

Varnado 26, Thrive 0

Ville Platte 13, Crowley 12

West Monroe 27, Baton Rouge Catholic 24

Westminster Christian 41, Pointe Coupee Catholic 28