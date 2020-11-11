75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana develops PAVE, new program for veterans who want to become entrepreneurs

5 hours 24 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, November 11 2020 Nov 11, 2020 November 11, 2020 4:58 AM November 11, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A new program launched in Louisiana is aimed at helping veterans who start small businesses in the state.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office on Tuesday announced the beginning of the Pathway to Assist Veteran Entrepreneurs.

The effort includes the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, the state economic development department and the National Guard.

The PAVE program includes introductory online courses and a “virtual boot camp” to help veterans analyze the feasibility of their business plans and find needed resources. The boot camp is hosted by the Louisiana Small Business Development Center Network.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days