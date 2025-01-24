Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Department of Health says winter weather this week left 2 dead
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health said Friday that two people died as a result of this week's winter weather.
An 85-year-old man in Pointe Coupee Parish died, with hypothermia as a contributing factor. LDH also said that a 60-year-old woman died in Orleans Parish. That death was attributed to a fire caused by a space heater.
Both deaths were confirmed by the parish coroners as weather-related, the Health Department said. No further information about the deaths was released.
Temperatures fell to 4 degrees this week at New Roads, the Pointe Coupee Parish seat. New Orleans' temperatures similarly fell, recording as low as 21 degrees.
Two weeks before the winter storm, a 65-year-old man in Rapides Parish died of hypothermia on Jan. 9.
