Louisiana cutting number of standardized tests for high school students, starting in 2026-27

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana education officials said Wednesday that they can reduce the number of standardized tests that public school students take but at the same time ensure that students are challenged academically.

Instead of requiring six tests of high school students, the state will now conduct just four, the department said.

The number of math and English exams will drop from two to one, and will be accompanied by tests in civics and biology. The battery of exams will be given at the end of 10th grade.

“This surgical approach reduces testing while maintaining the validity and rigor of these vital assessments,” Superintendent Cade Brumley said in a statement. “It shows we can listen to our educators, improve the system, and uphold high expectations.”

The changes will take effect in the 2026-27 school year.

The state previously cut social studies testing in half for grades 3-8 and is looking at reducing the number of science tests, the department said.