Louisiana conservatives praise ICE detention center in Angola

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana conservatives praised the Trump administration and Gov. Jeff Landry's recent announcement that a section of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola will be used as an immigration detention center.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center, announced as "Camp 47" but labeled as "Camp 57," was unveiled on Wednesday. Landry, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and federal Attorney General Pam Bondi said the site will house "the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens."

Landry said there were 51 "criminal illegal aliens" as of Wednesday afternoon and that another 208 will be moved in by the end of September. Landry said that the former "Camp J," a dilapidated section of the Louisiana State Penitentiary, will house incoming detainees.

"Angola is the largest maximum security prison in the country with 18,000 acres bordered by the Mississippi River, swamps filled with alligators and forests filled with bears. Nobody really wants to leave the place," Landry said. "The idea is to consolidate the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens."

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill praised the announcement, thanking Noem, Bondi and ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan for their "commitment to making Louisiana and America safe again from criminal illegal aliens."

Murrill also praised President Donald Trump saying he is considering mobilizing the National Guard to New Orleans in a similar fashion to how he did in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

"Whether it’s the January 1 terror attack, the Orleans Parish Jail escape, no one monitoring ankle monitors, or countless other failures," Murrill said in a statement. "People continue to die in New Orleans because 'leaders' refuse to accept the resources that are available to them. If your gut reaction is to reject the President’s offer for assistance without condition, perhaps you’re the problem - not him."

Rep. Julia Letlow also praised the new detention center at Angola, located within her congressional district.

"I share President Trump’s priority of securing the border and increasing public safety," Letlow said on social media.

