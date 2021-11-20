62°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana communities getting federal grants to hire police
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Four southeast Louisiana communities are among those around the nation sharing $139 million in grants to fund the hiring of new law enforcement personnel.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans says in a news release that the city of New Orleans will receive $7.2 million.
Bogalusa is in line for more than $219,000, according to the Thursday news release. The village of Tangipahoa is to get $125,000 and Terrebonne Parish Consolidated government was awarded $500,000.
Trending News
The awards are coming from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services COPS Hiring Program. The program provides money to law enforcement agencies to hire new or rehire additional career law enforcement officers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bethany Church volunteers work to feed hundreds of people in Thanksgiving grocery...
-
The Blitz - Playoffs Round 2
-
Family-run Christmas Tree farm prepared for opening weekend rush
-
Hebert's Specialty Meats urges customers to preorder turduckens due to turkey shortage
-
2 On Your Side: Residents demanding action from City-Parish to end dangerous...