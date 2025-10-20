69°
Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education creates AI committee to integrate technology into classrooms

Monday, October 20 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education unanimously agreed to create an artificial intelligence committee on Oct. 14.

The BESE AI Committee, comprised of education, technology, business and policy leaders, was tasked with creating recommendations for expanding AI integration in Louisiana classrooms and workforce development programs.  

“Artificial intelligence is transforming every sector of society, and Louisiana must be
proactive in preparing students to lead in this evolving landscape,” BESE President
Ronnie Morris said.

Recommendations made by the committee will include developing policy and implementation strategies, recommending a statewide AI Literacy Framework, establishing criteria for state-approved AI tools and recommending an AI Competency Index that defines proficiency levels. 

