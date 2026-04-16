Louisiana bill requiring campus security assessments every three years advances to full Senate

BATON ROUGE — Students packed a Senate committee in support of a bill that would enhance security on campus.

The Legislative Youth Advisory Council answered questions about the bill. It would require state police to assess campuses every three years.

Schools would also have to report threats to the Louisiana Fusion Center. Those findings would be used to make more regulations in the future.

"As students we're always concerned about our safety and we want to make sure that the focus of students and teachers is learning," said Beija Lopes-Morgan and Everett Etie of the Louisiana Youth Advisory Council. "We say at the Louisiana Youth Advisory Council we care about safety even if it's an inconvenience. I think no student would disagree that safety is one of our top priorities."

The bill was approved. It now heads to the full Senate and could become law before the start of the next school year.