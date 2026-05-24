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Louisiana baseball advances to Sun Belt Championship

1 hour 14 minutes 56 seconds ago Saturday, May 23 2026 May 23, 2026 May 23, 2026 11:16 PM May 23, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Ben Dackiw

TROY, Ala. - Louisiana baseball won a pair of games against Texas State to advance to the Sun Belt Tournament Championship. After losing earlier in the tournament to the Bobcats, the Ragin' Cajuns fought their way through a nationally ranked Coastal Carolina team to get back to Texas State in the semifinals.

Louisiana won game one 12-6 to force game two, and then won the second game 7-4.

The Cajuns now await a dance partner for the Championship. They will face the winner of the Southern Miss.-Troy game. The Golden Eagles play the Trojans on Sunday, May 24, at 9:00 a.m.

The Sun Belt Championship is scheduled for later that day at 1:00 p.m.

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