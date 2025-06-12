Louisiana attorney general says she will order CVS to pipe down about pharmacy manager bill

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana's attorney general said Thursday she planned to tell a national pharmacy chain that it couldn't ask customers to lobby against a bill pending at the state Legislature. Her office didn't address how the order wouldn't violate free speech rights.

Lawmakers, who wrap up their 2025 session Thursday, are considering a bill targeting pharmacy benefits managers. The CVS pharmacy chain sent text notices to its customers about the bill Wednesday, and said that with lawmakers set to end their session Thursday, it had to act quickly.

Initially, Attorney General Liz Murrill said she was concerned CVS improperly used information about its Louisiana customers. Later Thursday, she said "These messages are going out to CVS's entire customer base. Today, I'm sending a cease-and-desist letter and civil investigative demands."

Murrill spokesman Lester Duhe said he would provide a copy of Murrell's letter "if AG approves." He didn't say how telling CVS not to communicate with its customers wasn't a government infringement on its rights.

On the final day of the session, lawmakers were considering a proposal that would deny a state permit to any pharmacy "wholly or partially owned or controlled" by a pharmacy benefit manager or one of its subsidiaries.

So-called "PBMs" are middlemen among pharmaceutical companies, businesses, health insurance companies and workers. Critics say PBMs drive up the costs of medicine to ensure everyone affiliated with the plan makes money, but PBMs often say their scale allows them to negotiate lower prices, especially for commonly used drugs.

When a legislative conference committee on Wednesday settled on language to bar permits for PBM-affiliated pharmacies, CVS sent text messages to Louisiana customers and others urging them to contact lawmakers. It says the law would force it to close more than 125 pharmacies that serve 980,000 residents.

The attorney general's office initially said Thursday it "will be investigating whether CVS Pharmacy improperly appropriated to its own use the personal information of OGB (Office of Group Benefits) members and will take legal action if it did. This is not an appropriate use of personal information obtained through a state contract."

CVS said the contact with its customers was legal.

"We believe we have a responsibility to inform our customers of misguided legislation that seeks to shutter their trusted pharmacy and acted accordingly," spokeswoman Amy Thibault said in an emailed statement before Murrill mentioned a cease-and-desist order. "Our communication with our customers, patients and members of our community is consistent with law."

Non-CVS customers received notices Wednesday, as well, asking them to contact lawmakers.

Many pharmacies, regardless of whether they are affiliated with a PBM, maintain contact information for their customers, often to send them reminders about when prescription renewals are ready or vaccinations are due.