Louisiana announces first vaccine lottery winners; click here to find out when the next drawing is

By: Mallory Panzavecchia

BATON ROUGE- Louisiana announced the first winners in its Shot At A Million campaign, rewarding two random residents for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

New Orleans resident Clement Dasalla, 80, won the first of four $100,000 cash prizes. Skyla Degrasse, a 17-year-old from Hammond, won the first of nine $100,000 scholarships.

"All across Louisiana, more and more people like Clement and Skyla are choosing to go Sleeves Up — and right now you have four more chances to join them as Shot At A Million winners,” said Gov. Edwards. “Now more than ever, we need our people to be protected against COVID-19 and, thankfully, we have three safe and effective vaccines that will do just that."

Listed below are the upcoming dates for the next weekly drawings:
-Enter by July 16, 2021 by 11:59:59 p.m. CDT for the July 21 drawing
-Enter by July 23, 2021 by 11:59:59 p.m. CDT for the July 28 drawing
-Enter by July 30, 2021 by 11:59:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 drawing
-Enter by July 31, 2021 by 11:59:59 p.m. CDT for the August 6 grand prize drawing

Each weekly drawing consists of one $100,000 cash prize and one $100,000 scholarship. The final grand prize drawing on Aug. 6, 2021 will award a $1 million cash award and five $100,000 scholarships.

