Louisiana AG: Arkansas man defrauds State Retirement System for more than $33,000
LOUISIANA - An Arkansas man was arrested for defrauding the Louisiana State Retirement System for more than $33,000, the Attorney General said.
Derrick Mullins, 50, of Forrest City, Arkansas, is suspected of receiving benefits in the name of a member of Louisiana's retirement system who has been dead for over five years, according to a press release by the Office of the Louisiana Attorney General.
Mullins, the nephew of the deceased retiree, defrauded LASERS of more than $33,000 between August 2020 and December 2024.
He was arrested by agents on Oct. 21 for 20 counts of theft. The investigation is still ongoing.
