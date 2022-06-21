Louisiana abortion restrictions set to tighten pending Supreme Court ruling

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards has signed legislation updating Louisiana's abortion laws in the likely event that the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

While the governor says Senate Bill 342 provides more exceptions than were previously available under legislation approved in 2006, the new laws still provide no exceptions for rape and incest beyond "emergency contraception" before a pregnancy can be clinically diagnosed.

“My position on abortion has been unwavering. I am pro-life and have never hidden from that fact. This does not belie my belief that there should be an exception to the prohibition on abortion for victims of rape and incest," Governor Edwards said in a statement Tuesday. "However, vetoing Senate Bill 342 would not accomplish that end. In fact, vetoing Senate Bill 342 would leave fewer exceptions in place than if the bill becomes law and would further confuse whether pregnancy begins at fertilization or implantation. For these reasons, I have signed Senate Bill 342 into law.”

Under the updated legislation, the governor said Louisiana law would allow exceptions in cases of medical futility and ectopic pregnancies. Previous legislation allowed for exceptions in some cases, namely when a pregnant woman's life is at "substantial risk" or in the case of a miscarriage.