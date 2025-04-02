Lost in the mail: package containing firearm last scanned at Bluebonnet location missing

BATON ROUGE - An item shipped from Illinois appears to be lost in the mail. One man doesn't want it falling into the wrong hands and reached out to 2 On Your Side.

Harrison Beasley is a firearm collector and, in his spare time, searches the internet for bucket list items.

"I will sit there and research a firearm like my mom would research recipes to cook with," Beasley said.

Recently, he found a firearm he's been looking for at a licensed firearm dealer in Illinois. The gun — a combo package .44 magnum, .50 action express Desert Eagle — was shipped by USPS in early March, intended to arrive at a Federal Firearms License location in Denham Springs. It has yet to get there.

According to tracking information, the item was last scanned at the USPS General Mail Facility on Bluebonnet Boulevard at 1:37 a.m. on March 15. It was in transit on March 20 and a missing mail search request was initiated a day later. Beasley says he has spent hours calling multiple 800 numbers trying to locate the item.

"I've put in two different escalations, both were canceled without my knowledge as well as the missing mail search that was canceled without my knowledge and have not gotten any answer whatsoever," he said.

USPS says it's working diligently to resolve the matter. Beasley says it's not the first time he's had an issue with a package delay that went through the Bluebonnet Boulevard location. A couple of years ago he had another firearm-related product that appeared to have sat at the Bluebonnet location for a week before it was found and delivered.

"They don't seem to have trouble delivering my bills," he said.

While he might be out money, Beasley says he's more concerned about what might happen if his item is not found.

"Until it passes through the FFL, we have an unregistered firearm floating around that could potentially be in the hands of someone that's not going to do anything good with it," Beasley said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which oversees the FFL, has been notified just in case.