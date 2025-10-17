Latest Weather Blog
LOSFA provides update on restoration after system outage at start of October
BATON ROUGE - LOSFA staff continues to address transaction backlogs, including account program trading as of Friday.
The system resumed limited operations on Oct. 8 after being offline due to an outage that disrupted the information technology systems two weeks ago.
START account holders can request disbursements from their accounts and should be able to see updated account information within the next week.
Account holders with regularly scheduled ACH debit transactions are being emailed to let them know when debits will resume and will provide them with an opportunity to make an optional one-time payment for missed October deposits.
"Protecting the security and privacy of the state's information systems is of the highest importance, and lessons learned will be applied in developing future resilience measures," the Louisiana Board of Regents Strategic Communications said in a news release.
The system continues to be monitored by LOSFA, Regents, the State Treasurer, and other relevant banking systems. LOSFA plans to release further information in the coming days about the timeline for restoring full operations to START accounts and the LOSFA system.
