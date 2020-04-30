Los Angeles becomes first U.S. city to test all of its residents for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES - One city with a significant number of COVID-19 infections is taking no chances in ensuring that every one of its residents has a chance to be tested.

According to ABC News, on Wednesday the mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti announced that the city will offer free novel coronavirus testing to all residents, including those who aren't displaying symptoms commonly associated with the virus.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to any L.A. County resident. https://t.co/13jZaOOegy — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) April 30, 2020

Residents will be able to sign up online for testing appointments immediately. But priority will still be given to people with symptoms, such as a fever, cough and shortness of breath, the mayor said.

Though Los Angeles was initially slow to set up widespread testing, in recent weeks expanded the number of test sites.

Mayor Garcetti said that as of Wednesday, there were 34 sites across the county, adding that the city is capable of testing every resident.

“This is a smart thing to do,” he said. “It’s smart to make sure that you are clear.”

Residents who feel healthy, have been staying at home and haven’t been in contact with infected people may decide against getting testing, he said. People will be able to go back for tests several times, without limit.

About half of California's total coronavirus cases are in the Los Angeles area. LA County reported 1,541 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total to 23,485. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the large number is primarily due to increased testing — in part at institutional settings — and some lag in reporting from last weekend.