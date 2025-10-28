63°
Lockdown at Plaquemine High lifted as Iberville Parish deputies investigate weapon near campus
PLAQUEMINE — Plaquemine High School was placed on a "precautionary lockdown" Tuesday morning after the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office received reports of an individual with a weapon in the vicinity of the school.
The situation did not involve any students or staff at the school, and the lockdown was initiated around 8:15 a.m. out of an abundance of caution. Within the hour, the lockdown was lifted.
The sheriff's office is investigating the situation.
