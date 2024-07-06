Local spots to find fried chicken on National Fried Chicken Day

BATON ROUGE - National Fried Chicken Day is observed on July 6 and these local eateries have menu items to help celebrate the holiday.

Blue Store Chicken - 4949 North Boulevard, closes at 8 p.m.

Chicken Shack - 413 N Acadian Thruway, closes at 10 p.m.

The Chimes - 3357 Highland Road, closes at 12 a.m.

KOK Wings & Things - 1509 Government Street, closes at 2 a.m.

Empire Wingz - 623 E Boyd Drive, closes at 3 a.m.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers - 3313 Highland Road, closes at 3:30 a.m.