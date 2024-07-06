89°
Latest Weather Blog
Local spots to find fried chicken on National Fried Chicken Day
BATON ROUGE - National Fried Chicken Day is observed on July 6 and these local eateries have menu items to help celebrate the holiday.
Blue Store Chicken - 4949 North Boulevard, closes at 8 p.m.
Chicken Shack - 413 N Acadian Thruway, closes at 10 p.m.
The Chimes - 3357 Highland Road, closes at 12 a.m.
KOK Wings & Things - 1509 Government Street, closes at 2 a.m.
Empire Wingz - 623 E Boyd Drive, closes at 3 a.m.
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers - 3313 Highland Road, closes at 3:30 a.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$$$ Best Bets: One of the most historic rivalries in baseball $$$
-
2MAD: Healing Boutique helps foster healing for cancer patients
-
30th annual Essence Fest celebrates Black culture and traditions
-
West Feliciana High School student athlete killed in car wreck
-
Cell phones banned in Louisiana public schools