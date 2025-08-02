79°
Local non-profit holds school supply drive with 300 free kits
BATON ROUGE - A local non-profit provided 300 free kits Saturday morning to students going back to school at Capitol Elementary School.
Blossom, the host of the event, say their main goal is to provide students with tools they need for success. Anyone seeking for information on Blossom can find it here.
