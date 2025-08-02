79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Local non-profit holds school supply drive with 300 free kits

Saturday, August 02 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A local non-profit provided 300 free kits Saturday morning to students going back to school at Capitol Elementary School.

Blossom, the host of the event, say their main goal is to provide students with tools they need for success. Anyone seeking for information on Blossom can find it here.

