Local family finds way to celebrate loved one's birthday despite visitation restrictions

3 hours 54 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 March 20, 2020 3:41 PM March 20, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES- Families with loved ones in assisted living facilities and nursing homes are still finding ways to share special moments, even during a virus pandemic with visitation restrictions.

Cecil Vaughn celebrated his 67th birthday Friday afternoon from inside of a nursing and rehabilitation center in Gonzales.

His family gathered around the window and celebrated the special day through the glass, wearing party hats and smiles. They decorated the porch with banners and balloons, even bringing a cake to the party.

The staff at Ascension Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation center helped make Cecil's birthday one to remember, his daughter Becky said.

Becky wanted her father to feel the love no matter the boundary. "Love can go through windows," she said.

