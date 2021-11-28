Local EMS to begin filming for popular TV show

51°
3 years 5 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, June 07 2018
BATON ROUGE - A network television show will begin filming Thursday and will show an inside look into what Baton Rouge emergency responders deal with every day.

For roughly the next 10 weeks, a handful of East Baton Rouge paramedics will be in front of the camera as the hit show Nightwatch makes its way to the capital city. Television crews will be shadowing EMS as they travel around the parish to perform their life-saving duties.

Back in March, the Metro Council approved the production company 44 Blue Productions to begin casting for the fifth season of Nightwatch. Baton Rouge now joins cities like New Orleans and Tampa Bay in being featured on the A&E series.

