50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Local donut shop robbed at gunpoint

1 decade 1 year 9 months ago Monday, March 11 2013 Mar 11, 2013 March 11, 2013 6:50 AM March 11, 2013 in News

BATON ROUGE - Officers are looking for a man who robbed a donut shop at gunpoint around 5:30am Monday.

Police say the man, wearing a gray hoodie and jeans, walked into Mike's Donut Shop on Jefferson Hwy. with a handgun and demanded money from an employee. He took off on foot.

No injuries reported.

Trending News

If you have any information on this crime, call the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days