Local donut shop robbed at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE - Officers are looking for a man who robbed a donut shop at gunpoint around 5:30am Monday.



Police say the man, wearing a gray hoodie and jeans, walked into Mike's Donut Shop on Jefferson Hwy. with a handgun and demanded money from an employee. He took off on foot.

No injuries reported.

If you have any information on this crime, call the Baton Rouge Police Department.