Local donut shop robbed at gunpoint
BATON ROUGE - Officers are looking for a man who robbed a donut shop at gunpoint around 5:30am Monday.
Police say the man, wearing a gray hoodie and jeans, walked into Mike's Donut Shop on Jefferson Hwy. with a handgun and demanded money from an employee. He took off on foot.
No injuries reported.
If you have any information on this crime, call the Baton Rouge Police Department.
