Local country musicians to perform at fundraiser concert for City Year Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge country musicians are set to perform at a fundraiser concert for local nonprofit City Year Baton Rouge.

City Year Baton Rouge, in partnership with local concert series Live After Five, will host its School House Rock Fest from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 26 at Rhorer Plaza.

The free-to-attend, family-friendly outdoor festival will feature LSU’s own rising country star and nephew of Tim McGraw, Timothy Wayne, as well as the Lauren Lee Band, also from Baton Rouge.

Sponsorship opportunities, vendor registration and donations are still available for the concert. All proceeds will go towards City Year Baton Rouge's mission to support local public school students.

Through School House Rock Fest, City Year Baton Rouge aims to inspire Baton Rouge's corporate, civic and philanthropic leaders by showcasing the power and potential of our AmeriCorps members to make a difference for children and their communities.