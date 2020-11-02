Local church donates freezers, food and supplies to displaced Sheriff's deputies after hurricane

BATON ROUGE, LA - Following the devastation Hurricane Laura left in Cameron Parish, about thirty Sheriff's deputies were displaced.

Pastors at Purpose Church saw their need and took it upon themselves to call local organizations. Soon, they had raised over $5,500.

“I called the sheriff yesterday and said what do you need, he said we’ve got supplies, what we don’t have is freezer space. Five hours from that conversation we raised the money to supply him with the needs for his freezer,” said Pastor Logan Graham.

Volunteers from the church say they went to several different stores in the Baton Rouge area to obtain thirty freezers. Four truck loads of the freezers, food and other supplies is packed and ready to be delivered, but they aren't stopping there.

“The goal is to not only deliver 30 freezers empty, but to fill these freezers and deliver them to these families full of meat and supplies and food, that can last them for weeks to come,” said Pastor Logan.

