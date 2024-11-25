Local business gives Rouses employee free car after heartwarming video goes viral

BATON ROUGE - Support continues to pour in for a Rouses worker who heartwarming encounter with an autistic teen made national headlines last week. On Tuesday, that support came in the form of a free car for Jordan Taylor and his family.

After Neighbor's Federal Credit Union in Baton Rouge caught wind of Jordan's kind act, it sought a way to pay him back. After employees learned that Jordan and his family had trouble getting around due to their lack of a vehicle, Neighbors decided to rectify that problem.

Representatives from Neighbors gathered with several other members of the community and Jordan's family earlier this month to announce they were giving them the vehicle they needed.

"I think Jordan sets an example for all us, for how we should get along with one another and do those self-less acts of kindness," said Steve Webb, CEO of Neighbors Federal Credit Union.

On Tuesday, Neighbors handed his mother, Theresa Taylor, the keys to a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze, in his absence. Currently, Jordan is attending college and could not make the event.

"I'm overjoyed for one, so I know he's going to be safe traveling back and forth...and just really really appreciative," said Theresa Taylor, Jordan's mom.

The new automobile is just the latest in a series community-driven signs of appreciation. A few weeks ago, a fundraiser to send Taylor to school brought in more than $100,000.

Taylor is now enrolled at Grambling State University, where he is majoring in Education. He says he plans to become a math teacher.