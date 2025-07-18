Local athletes lead Back 2 School giveaway at Scotlandville Magnet High School

BATON ROUGE - Local athletes led an initiative to give back with a Back 2 School giveaway at Scotlandville Magnet High School on Friday.

The drive began at noon and lasted through 4 p.m. Local collegiate athletes and student government representatives from Baton Rouge who put on the event included SMU defensive lineman Keveion'ta Spears, Grambling State defensive lineman Bryce Cage, Gambling State tight end Covadis Knighten, Grambling State quarterback C'zavian Teasett, Grambling State cornerback Tyrell Raby and Grambling alumnus Morgan Patton.

Bryce Cage said the event was a way for college athletes to give back in the modern era where they can profit off their likeness.

"[All the NIL] stuff and things we get as college students... you can still give back," Cage said. "It's more then just buying chains, jewelry, and cars... give back to the community in everything you do."

