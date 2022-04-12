66°
Latest Weather Blog
Loaded gun found at McKinley High School Monday
BATON ROUGE - Three McKinley High students were removed from campus Monday after a loaded gun was found at the school.
A spokesperson said the three students were not supposed to be at school Monday, but it is unclear of the reason.
The students were taken into custody by deputies. There were no injuries.
Trending News
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CATS board strips bus boss of title in hastily-called meeting amid series...
-
Business owner worried dumpster divers are liability
-
Police expect to make arrest soon after gunfight near Strawberry Festival
-
Dyteon Simpson found guilty in the murder of ex-LSU basketball star Wayde...
-
CATS board strips bus boss of title in hastily-called meeting amid series...