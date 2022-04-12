66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Loaded gun found at McKinley High School Monday

1 hour 49 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, April 11 2022 Apr 11, 2022 April 11, 2022 10:42 PM April 11, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Three McKinley High students were removed from campus Monday after a loaded gun was found at the school. 

A spokesperson said the three students were not supposed to be at school Monday, but it is unclear of the reason. 

The students were taken into custody by deputies. There were no injuries. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days