Livingston superintendent explains parents can opt on 100% virtual classrooms for students

Joe Murphy, Superintendent of Livingston Parish Schools Photo: Livingston Parish Schools

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Livingston Parish Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy reiterated Thursday that parents who are fearful of sending their children to in-person classes amid the coroanvirus health crisis have the option of enrolling their children in a completely virtual instruction plan.

In a Thursday morning email, Murphy provided additional clarification related to what students and parents who choose the virtual model during the Phase 2 and/or Phase 3 can expect. Click here to view the detailed document Livingston Schools created for parents of students who plan to opt on utilizing the 100% virtual learning system.

The email states: "Livingston recently announced its reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year, which includes three distinct phases that incorporate guidelines that align with state guidelines for each recovery phase as determined by the state.

Currently, the state is in a Phase 2 recovery status, meaning that the district is currently moving forward with its Phase 2 reopening plan that calls for a hybrid model of instruction based on grade level and allowed capacity. Under this Phase 2 plan, younger students in grades pre-K to 2 will attend school at their home campuses five days per week and receive a traditional model of instruction.

At the same time, students in higher grades will receive a blended model of instruction, split between distance learning and traditional instruction models. The students will be divided into “A” and “B” groups for balanced scheduling purposes."

Murphy said a “C” group will include those students who will not physically attend campuses due to health concerns related to COVID-19. These students may be regular education, special education, 504 or English-Language Learners, he said.

“We understand that while it is our hope to return our students to their campuses and have them engage in face-to-face learning with our faculty as often as possible, this may not be a desirable goal for some of our students who have Coronavirus-related health concerns for themselves or within their immediate families. For these students, we will provide a 100-percent virtual model,” he said.

Murphy said parents who choose the 100-percent virtual option must commit to the structure for a full grading period.

That period may be a nine-weeks or full half-year period depending upon the grade level.

Murphy said parents who would like more information on the 100-percent virtual option can visit the district website at www.lpsb.org and click on the “100% Virtual Learning Expectations Group C Students” link that is available near the top of the page.

“Our most important priority is the well-being of our students and employees,” Murphy said. “We are working hard to address all our students’ needs and concerns so each and every child can have access to a quality education in a safe learning environment.”

Livingston Schools are scheduled to reopen for Fall instruction Friday, August 7.