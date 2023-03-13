64°
Livingston police lieutenant email hacked, sending invoices to people across the country
LIVINGSTON - A hacker that broke into the email account of a Livingston police lieutenant has been sending invoices to people across the country.
According to the Town of Livingston, messages are coming from BHerring@townoflivingston.com. Town officials say the hacker is sending out invoices and asking for payments.
As the Livingston Police Department is currently investigating the cyber attack, they ask people to not open any emails coming from the agency.
Anyone with questions or information should call (225) 686-7153.
