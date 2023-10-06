Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office warns of scam, person posing as Chase Bank

Image of unidentified person at Denham Springs' Chase Bank ATM

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint of someone posing as an employee of the Denham Springs' Chase Bank to take a victim's money by using their personal information in a call.

According to Sheriff Jason Ard, the victim received a call on their cell phone that they recognized as the number for the Denham Springs' Chase Bank. The person who called identified himself as a Chase Bank employee at the branch, and said he called because the victim's debit card was compromised, and that the victim needed to change their PIN to their debit card.

The victim believed the call to be legitimate because the caller had the card number and personal information, so they followed his direction, verified their PIN, and provided him with the new PIN. A few minutes after the call, the victim received alerts that their Chase Bank account had multiple cash withdrawals from the Denham Springs' Chase ATM.

Police advise people that receive a call to not give out personal information. Police are also looking to identify the caller and encourage anyone with information to call 225-686-2241 or (225) 344-STOP (7867).