Livingston Parish roads with high water on Friday morning
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Though the veritable deluge of rain that lingered in south Louisiana is preparing to leave the area on Friday morning, a number of roads in Livingston Parish remain either dangerous or completely impassable due to high water.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO) updated local drivers with a list of these areas on its Facebook page, Friday.
The list can be viewed below.
West:
Hood Rd –(not passable)
Burgess Rd Ext
Pinetree (1019) (impassable)
Old Live Oak (impassable)
S. River (DS) (Impassable between Lakeview & Benton)
Walnut (DS) ( impassable)
Brown@Joe May (impassable)
30455 Milton Rd near burgess (Barricades up)
S Anne /Suburban Acres
Duff/Fox Glove
Black Mud/Carla Dr – Barricades up
Buddy Ellis Rd/John L – High water signs up
East:
Hwy 22@ Clio bridge
LA Trace (truck only)
Old River Rd (truck only)
Gunboat Landing (impassable)
Live Oak St
Pecan St (impassable)
Mallard@Teal (impassable)
Cypress Dr (Killian)
Petite Dr
Chene Blanc
Catfish Landing
Guitreau Ln (Impassable at end)
Old Mill Settlement
Cooper St (Impassable at end)
My Happiness Ln (PV)
Sandy Ridge (PV has standing water but passable)
McCarroll Rd – 25135 shut down on the Hwy 22 side
Hwy 22/Chinquapin
Hutchinson CC (passable)
Black lake Club Rd
Bill Addison/Hwy 441
Albert James/Glen
Old Ferry/Poe (12 Inches Plus Impassable)
Goodtimes Rd French Settlement
Aydell Ln French Settlement
Union Landing/Hwy 444
Linda (PV)
Bull Run Rd/Hwy 22– Impassable
Black Mud/McArthur – Impassable
Mclin/S Satsuma –High waters signs up
Throughout the day, viewers can stay updated on road/weather conditions by following @WBRZTraffic and @WBRZWeather on Twitter.
