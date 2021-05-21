Livingston Parish roads with high water on Friday morning

Flooding in Livingston Parish on May 20, 2021.

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Though the veritable deluge of rain that lingered in south Louisiana is preparing to leave the area on Friday morning, a number of roads in Livingston Parish remain either dangerous or completely impassable due to high water.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO) updated local drivers with a list of these areas on its Facebook page, Friday.

West:

Hood Rd –(not passable)

Burgess Rd Ext

Pinetree (1019) (impassable)

Old Live Oak (impassable)

S. River (DS) (Impassable between Lakeview & Benton)

Walnut (DS) ( impassable)

Brown@Joe May (impassable)

30455 Milton Rd near burgess (Barricades up)

S Anne /Suburban Acres

Duff/Fox Glove

Black Mud/Carla Dr – Barricades up

Buddy Ellis Rd/John L – High water signs up



East:

Hwy 22@ Clio bridge

LA Trace (truck only)

Old River Rd (truck only)

Gunboat Landing (impassable)

Live Oak St

Pecan St (impassable)

Mallard@Teal (impassable)

Cypress Dr (Killian)

Petite Dr

Chene Blanc

Catfish Landing

Guitreau Ln (Impassable at end)

Old Mill Settlement

Cooper St (Impassable at end)

My Happiness Ln (PV)

Sandy Ridge (PV has standing water but passable)

McCarroll Rd – 25135 shut down on the Hwy 22 side

Hwy 22/Chinquapin

Hutchinson CC (passable)

Black lake Club Rd

Bill Addison/Hwy 441

Albert James/Glen

Old Ferry/Poe (12 Inches Plus Impassable)

Goodtimes Rd French Settlement

Aydell Ln French Settlement

Union Landing/Hwy 444

Linda (PV)

Bull Run Rd/Hwy 22– Impassable

Black Mud/McArthur – Impassable

Mclin/S Satsuma –High waters signs up

Throughout the day, viewers can stay updated on road/weather conditions by following @WBRZTraffic and @WBRZWeather on Twitter.

All of WBRZ's live news, weather, and traffic reports can be viewed online here.