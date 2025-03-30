Livingston Parish Library's Comic Con showcases local creativity

DENHAM SPRINGS - Around a thousand Fans and cosplayers of anime, video games, movies, and pop culture filled the Livingston Parish Library's Denham Springs/Walker Branch Saturday for its annual Comic Con.

The library says their Comic Con is a chance for people in the region to showcase their creativity and be around people who share the same interests.

"This is what the library loves to do. One of our big things is connecting with our community so they can discover our resources and enrich their lives. This does all three things in one event," Library Public Information Officer David Gray said.

The event had a variety of activities for people of all ages to enjoy. Kids could see a dinosaur show and learn all about the prehistoric creatures that walked the Earth over 66 million years ago.

There was also a meet and greet with characters from the movie Wicked and even a market where local vendors showcase and sell their creations. It's something the library prides itself on.

"Yeah so my husband does all of the 3-D printing and I do all of the yarn art, which is either crochet or knitting," Vendor Sharee McDonald said.

One of the most popular activities is the Cosplay Contest where people dressed up as characters from Five Nights at Freddy's, Spider-Man, My Hero Academia, and more walked down the aisle, showing off their creations.

What people enjoyed the most was that the whole event was free.

"It's been a blast. I think our favorite's been the dinosaur show," Adam Denoon, who attended Comic Con with his family said.