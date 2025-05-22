Livingston Parish honors Sgt. Nick Tullier and Cpl. Shawn Kelly at Kiwanis Luncheon

DEHHAM SPRINGS - Multiple agencies gave a powerful tribute in Livingston Parish with two fallen first responders at the heart of it all. Law enforcement officers were honored for their sacrifice and service in the line of duty.

At the 52nd Denham Springs Kiwanis 'Peace Officer of the Year’ luncheon, multiple agencies in Livingston Parish were honored. The highest honor was receiving the 'Tullier Service Above Self' Award.

"When Nick got up that morning, he had no idea that his life was going to change, all of these officers when they get up and start their shift, they don't realize things could happen, things could change, their life could be over," said his father James Tullier. "I know Nick’s with us, we're with him, and as long as we're alive we're not going to let it be forgotten."

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Nick Tullier, died in 2022 after being shot in a police ambush in 2016. This is the fourth year a first responder has been recognized with the award bearing Tullier's name. His parents said it's more than just an award.

"Society tends to move on, they forget, children are born that never knew that that happened, this helps keep the memory alive and it keeps the memory of what actually happened alive," Tullier said.

Officials also honored Denham Springs Police Cpl. Shawn Kelly, who died in 2023 in the line of duty.

His son, Liam, had the duty to hand off these awards, and his daughter spoke in his memory.

"Here we are, almost 2 years later, and I can confidently say we've made it through the worst of it, inspired by his absolute dedication to service and the unending support from the people around us, we've achieved greatness in ways I know he is beaming down on us," his daughter, Addison Kelly said.

After the recent announcement that a portion of Airline Highway would be dedicated to Tullier and the other officers killed in the 2016 attack, a portion of Range Avenue between Rushing Road and Florida Boulevard will now be designated as Cpl. Shawn Kelly Memorial Blvd.

The "Tullier Service Above Self' Award" was presented to Livingston Parish Deputy Dakota Naquin.