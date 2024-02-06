57°
Livingston Parish firefighters battling house fire in Walker
WALKER - Livingston Parish firefighters are battling a large house fire at the Three Lakes subdivision in Walker.
The Livingston Parish Fire Protection Dist. 4 said two engines, one ladder and 12 firefighters were on the scene of the blaze along Pendarvis Lane.
Fire officials said no injuries were reported and asked drivers to avoid the area.
